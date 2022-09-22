Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Santa Makes a Big Announcement in This 'The Santa Clauses' Teaser

Santa Makes a Big Announcement in This ‘The Santa Clauses’ Teaser

The teaser for The Santa Clauses minisries was revealed at D23 Expo

the santa clauses, tv show, comedy, fantasy, tim allen, teaser, d23 expo, 2022, press release, disney plus

A big announcement gets made in this ‘The Santa Clauses’ teaser

The Santa Clause ended up being a surprise hit. We saw the life of a simple man change forever after something happened one night. In The Santa Clause 2 to keep their powers it looked like they might have to get married. When a miniseries got announced I couldn’t wait to learn more about it. At D23 Expo the first teaser for The Santa Clauses was shown and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Santa Clauses here:

Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic; and, more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole.

With a lot of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

We see Santa make a big announcement at the start of this teaser. The elves are shocked by this news and are not sure how they feel about it. Next we see someone getting interviewed for the job, and it is clear they aren’t the right fit. As this teaser comes to a close it is clear this adventure has only just begun.

The Santa Clauses premieres exclusively on Disney Plus November 16th.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

