We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Scott Lang Faces a Powerful Foe in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Scott Lang Faces a Powerful Foe in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Join Scott and his family as they get sucked into a place unlike anything they have ever seen

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is out now

I have enjoyed most of the Marvel movies I have seen lately. Doctor Strange took audiences on an insane journey in Multiverse of Madness. We got to revisit a one of a kind nation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When I saw the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania I couldn’t wait to see it. I wad able to attend a screening of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania here:

In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Scott seems to be doing pretty good at the start of this movie. He has his family back, has written a best selling book and Hope is taking the company to brand new heights. When Cassie reveals a cool new invention she helped create, the entire family gets sucked into the Quantum Realm. It is unlike anything they have ever seen, and houses a dangerous foe. To escape this place for good Scott makes a deal with them, one he ends up regretting. Just when it all seems hopeless, Scott and Hope end up doing something that saves the day. As this movie comes to a close it becomes clear a new threat is coming to endanger the entire multiverse.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is out now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

