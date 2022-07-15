Life in Seabrook gets turned upside down again in ‘Zombies 3’

I overall enjoyed Zombies. The plot was clever and told a pretty good story with a positive message. The songs were alright and the ending did a nice job bringing this tale to a close. Zombies 2 had Werewolves come to this town seeking a powerful object. Now Seabrook gets some out of this world visitors in Zombies 3. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Zombies 3 here:

Zed and Addison are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The arrival of these aliens ruins a great opportunity for Zed at the start of this film. They have come for a reason but they decide to not tell the humans about it right away. The Werewolves fear something might be up but Addison is happy to let them into an upcoming cheer competition. While this is going on Zed has another chance to interview for college and is nervous about messing it up. We also see Addison get taken to the mother-ship where she learns a shocking truth about a family member. Once the competition ends it looks Addison must help the aliens find their new home. As this film comes to a close graduation night arrives and it comes with some wonderful surprises.

Zombies 3 is available now on Disney Plus.