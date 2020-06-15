The Search for Allies Continues in ‘Hourman and Dr Mid-Nite’

Courtney finds more allies in ‘Hourman and Dr Mid-Nite’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney began her search for new members of the Justice Society of America. She thought she had found someone, but they wanted nothing to do with her. Once she showed them the suit and had them try it on, their attitude on the idea changed a bit. They also helped her come up with a plan to try to learn the identities of some of the Injustice Society of America members. As this episode came to a close, Courtney had found her first ally to take on this evil organization. Now the search for new members continues in ‘Hourman and Dr Mid-Nite’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Hourman and Dr Mid-Nite’ here:

As Courtney sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick Tyler leads Courtney, Yolanda and Beth Chapel to Cindy Burman’s Halloween party.

Courtney moves forward with recruiting new JSA members in ‘Hourman and Dr Mid-Nite’. While she thinks she may have found one new recruit, another one happens to stumble upon a unique pair of goggles. Although Courtney and Yolanda aren’t sure if they are staying with them, for now they do end up being a big help. The recruit she is pursuing again doesn’t want anything to do with them, until he sees what kind of power a special item entails. At first he uses it for less than heroic purposes, but once they learn the truth about their parents death they decide to join up. As this episode comes to a close, the Injustice Society of America’s plan begins to come into focus.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Stargirl ‘Hourman and Dr Mid-Nite’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.