See the Adventures Bo Peep Went on in ‘Lamp Life’

Hear about Bo Peep’s story in ‘Lamp Life’

I am a huge Toy Story fan. I have watched all of the movies and loved Forky Asks a Question. Many of the Toy Story shorts have also been quite good. When I heard about Lamp Life I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this Pixar short and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Lamp Life here:

Lamp Life answers the question of what happened to Bo since we last we saw her in Toy Story 2. Join Woody and Giggle McDimples as Bo recounts her wild adventures.

This was a really good Pixar short. We get to see what places Bo Peep and her sheep ended up, and some of them were truly wacky. They faced all kinds of weather, and saw some strange things. Just when things seemed to settle down, a big decision was made. It was one that was sure to change their lives forever. Thanks to this choice an important reunion was made possible. If you are a fan of the Toy Story movies then this is a short you will want to watch.

Lamp Life is available now on Disney Plus.