See Amazing Characters Come to Life in ‘Drew and Jot: Dueling Doodles’

Powerful characters come to life in ‘Drew and Jot: Dueling Doodles’

I have been lucky to read some great graphic novels lately. No two are alike, and each one has taken me on a wonderful journey. When I heard about Drew and Jot: Dueling Doodles I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and this is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Drew and Jot Dueling Doodles here:

Fifth grade best friends Andrew and Foz are creating the perfect superhero crossover with the power of their imaginations! Andrew’s laser-eyed heroes Drew and Jot team up to fight Foz’s Doctor Danger, as the pair trade sketchbooks back and forth to create their action epic with new characters and new adventures. But what happens when Andrew’s little sister doodles in his sketchbook and changes the world of Drew and Jot forever? Can Andrew and Foz work together to save their creation?

This was a really great graphic novel. Not only do we get to see a new friendship start, but amazing characters come together for an epic adventure. Heroes get to face a dastardly villain, and along the way they will visit some astounding places. While this story moves along it takes some surprise turns that throw this duo for a loop on what to do next. As this graphic novel comes to a close it looks like the universe is safe from an evil threat, at least for now.

Drew and Jot: Dueling Doodles comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.