See Tons of Amazing Items in ‘Prop Culture’

Learn much about lots of great movies in ‘Prop Culture’

Disney Plus has made some really good shows so far. I loved every episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and The Imagineering Story taught me a ton about the history of the different theme parks. When I heard about Prop Culture I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get screeners for season 1 and here is what I thought of this show.

You can read the plot for Prop Culture here:

Film historian and prop collector Dan Lanigan reunites iconic Disney movie props with the filmmakers, actors, and crew who created and used them in some of Disney’s most beloved films. Throughout this journey, Dan will recover lost artifacts, visit private collections, and help restore pieces from the Walt Disney Archives to their original glory. Among the films featured this season are Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Tron and Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

I learned a lot about some of my favorite movies watching this show. How they made these films was astounding, and many of them brought new techniques to the table. Hearing the stories from those who helped make them was a true joy. Getting to see many of these props again was wonderful, and it was surprising that some of them were in good condition after such a long time. We even got to see a few items get restored, and therefore be able to bring joy to future generations. If you are a Disney fan then this is a show you will want to watch.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Prop Culture premieres tomorrow on Disney Plus.