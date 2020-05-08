See How Harley and Joker Met in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’

Take a trip to the past in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Batman had returned to Gotham. Bruce had woken up from his coma, and believed he was ready to protect his city again. He was still a bit bruised up, but he thought a new batsuit would alleviate that problem. It took a fight with Bane to prove just how wrong he was. As this episode came to a close he let Commissioner Gordon know Batgirl would be helping him out, at least until he was fully healed. Now take another trip to the past in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’ here:

When Harley and Ivy spot a seemingly sane Joker (after he fell into the normalizing acid last season), they debate whether people can change at their core – revisiting a flashback about Harleen Quinzel’s first day at Arkham Asylum.

See Harley’s early days at Arkham Asylum in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’. We see when she first met Joker, and how much it changed her life. She wanted to write a paper about him, and it looked like she was making progress. Along the way, we see a friendship slowly start to bloom with Ivy. Sadly, what looked like progress ended up being part of an elaborate plan by Joker. As this episode came to a close, it looked like Ivy and Harley are in big trouble.

