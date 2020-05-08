Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / See How Harley and Joker Met in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’

See How Harley and Joker Met in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’

Go back to Harley's early days at Arkham Asylum when she first met the Joker

by Leave a Comment

all the best inmates have daddy issues, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Take a trip to the past in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’

Last time on Harley Quinn, Batman had returned to Gotham. Bruce had woken up from his coma, and believed he was ready to protect his city again. He was still a bit bruised up, but he thought a new batsuit would alleviate that problem. It took a fight with Bane to prove just how wrong he was. As this episode came to a close he let Commissioner Gordon know Batgirl would be helping him out, at least until he was fully healed. Now take another trip to the past in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

all the best inmates have daddy issues, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’ here:

When Harley and Ivy spot a seemingly sane Joker (after he fell into the normalizing acid last season), they debate whether people can change at their core – revisiting a flashback about Harleen Quinzel’s first day at Arkham Asylum.

all the best inmates have daddy issues, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

See Harley’s early days at Arkham Asylum in ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’. We see when she first met Joker, and how much it changed her life. She wanted to write a paper about him, and it looked like she was making progress. Along the way, we see a friendship slowly start to bloom with Ivy. Sadly, what looked like progress ended up being part of an elaborate plan by Joker. As this episode came to a close, it looked like Ivy and Harley are in big trouble.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
all the best inmates have daddy issues, harley quinn, tv show, animated, action, comedy, kaley cuoco, lake bell, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Harley Quinn ‘All The Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.