Home / A&E / See How This Group of Friends First Met in ‘Scoob’ now on Digital

See How This Group of Friends First Met in ‘Scoob’ now on Digital

Watch as they try to solve their biggest mystery yet and take on a truly evil villain

The gang takes on their toughest mystery yet in ‘Scoob’

I watched the Scooby-Doo cartoon all they time as a kid. The first live action film was good, but the sequel was a bit of a letdown. When I heard about Scoob I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get a digital copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Scoob here:

Find out how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

This was a fun film, one I think kids will love. It had plenty of throwbacks to other Hanna Barbera cartoons, but sometimes these tended to slow the main story down. The voice cast for this film is pretty impressive, and it isn’t always easy to tell who voices what character. The main story veered a bit from the usual mystery this group might solve, but that wasn’t a bad thing. Overall I liked this film, but I am not sure if I would watch it again. If you want to learn more about Scoob click on this website.

Scoob is available now on Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

