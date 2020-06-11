See More of the Surface in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ Season 2

The story continues in ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ season 2

Last season on Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, a girl got separated from her father. It became her mission to find him again. As she began to explore the surface, she made a few friends along the way. They helped her survive in this hostile environment. At the close of the season, she got to see her father again, but sadly the reunion was short lived. Now Kipo and her friends have a new mission in season 2. I was able to watch screeners of this season and this is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 here:

Following the season one finale, all is not well on the surface. With the burrow people under Scarlemagne’s mind control and her father his prisoner, Kipo must quickly learn to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save them. As she and her friends split up on a dangerous rescue mission, Kipo’s journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew.

Kipo will need her friends help in more ways than one this season. While this journey moves forward, she will learn truths about her past that will rock her world. She will also run into some strange new creatures. Meanwhile Scarlemagne has a new plan, and is willing to do anything it takes to bring it to fruition. Yet as this season nears the end, we find out an enemy might actually be an ally, while we learn the identity of someone who is truly evil. As this season comes to a close, Kipo has hope she can save someone close to her.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts season 2 premieres tomorrow on Netflix.