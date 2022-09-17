See a New Team Come Into Existence in ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’

A new team is born in ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’

I have always been a Batman fan. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight was a great film that told a fascinating else-world story. The Batman put a new spin on a well known villain and it was a lot of fun watching the story unfold. When I heard about Batwheels I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get a screener for ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ here:

When Batman, Robin, and Batgirl are captured, the Batcomputer brings the Bat-Vehicles to life. The newly-minted Batwheels must defend the Batcave and face off with the Legion of Zoom – all without Batman’s help! The special will introduce viewers to Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (the Bat Truck), and tell the backstory of how this team of young sentient super-powered vehicles came to be.

We see the Bat Family take down a group of villains at the start of this episode. After they are stopped they are asked to go to the mayor to receive a great honor. It ends up being a trap and next we see someone break into the Batcave. The batmobile is brought to life and they try to stop this person from stealing something important. They end up getting away and bring the villain cars to life. When this city faces a dangerous threat it is up to a new team to stop them. As this episode comes to a close it looks like the Bat Family has a new group of allies.

Batwheels ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ is available now on Cartoonito and HBO Max.