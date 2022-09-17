Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / See a New Team Come Into Existence in ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’

See a New Team Come Into Existence in ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’

When the city faces a dangerous threat a new team is brought together to stop them

by Leave a Comment

secret origin of the batwheels, batwheels, tv show, computer animated, superhero, pilot, review, hbo max

A new team is born in ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’

I have always been a Batman fan. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight was a great film that told a fascinating else-world story. The Batman put a new spin on a well known villain and it was a lot of fun watching the story unfold. When I heard about Batwheels I hoped I might get to check it out. I was able to get a screener for ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ and here is what I thought of it.

secret origin of the batwheels, batwheels, tv show, computer animated, superhero, pilot, review, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ here:

When Batman, Robin, and Batgirl are captured, the Batcomputer brings the Bat-Vehicles to life. The newly-minted Batwheels must defend the Batcave and face off with the Legion of Zoom – all without Batman’s help!

The special will introduce viewers to Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (the Bat Truck), and tell the backstory of how this team of young sentient super-powered vehicles came to be.

secret origin of the batwheels, batwheels, tv show, computer animated, superhero, pilot, review, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

We see the Bat Family take down a group of villains at the start of this episode. After they are stopped they are asked to go to the mayor to receive a great honor. It ends up being a trap and next we see someone break into the Batcave. The batmobile is brought to life and they try to stop this person from stealing something important. They end up getting away and bring the villain cars to life. When this city faces a dangerous threat it is up to a new team to stop them. As this episode comes to a close it looks like the Bat Family has a new group of allies.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
secret origin of the batwheels, batwheels, tv show, computer animated, superhero, pilot, review, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Batwheels ‘Secret Origin of the Batwheels’ is available now on Cartoonito and HBO Max.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x