See Some Stellar Putts in ‘I Think We Just Made History on Uranus’

These players do well in ‘I Think We Just Made History on Uranus’

Holey Moley is unlike any type of mini golf you have played before. The holes are one of a kind, and getting through them can be a real challenge. This season the holes are tougher, and players get a chance at a big cash prize. See more players take these courses on in ‘I Think We Just Made History on Uranus’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘I Think We Just Made History on Uranus’ here:

On this week’s adventures at the “Holey Moley” course, a bartender and government official face off against not only each other but also two massive rubber ducks on Putter Ducky, while an Instagram influencer and beat-boxer take on the second Distractor of the season. Across the course, twin brothers dubbed “the twin tornadoes” find themselves trying to avoid a big slip on Water Hazard; and later, an aspiring pro golfer and a former pro golfer take the two-second run of their lives on Hole Number Two. When all is said and done, this week’s finalists will go head-to-head on the second season’s brand-new hole, “Uranus,” where they’ll have to literally cross the galaxy to earn a spot in the grand finale and the chance to putt for $250K.

Watch some pretty impressive putts occur in ‘I Think We Just Made History on Uranus’. On a few of the courses, players end up doing better than I expected them to. These players brought their best and it helped many of them in a positive way. As this episode came to a close, the next player got crowned champion and was given a chance to return for the finale. To learn more about Holey Moley click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Holey Moley airs Thursdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.