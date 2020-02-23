Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Seven Agrees to Help Picard With a Mission in ‘Stardust City Rag’

Seven Agrees to Help Picard With a Mission in ‘Stardust City Rag’

This crew will need her help for this mission to have any chance of being a success

This crew finally make it to Freecloud in ‘Stardust City Rag’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, they took a risky detour. Picard hoped to find some help there, but the place had changed much since he had last visited. Many people were not happy to see him, and some were ready to cause him great harm. Without the surprise help of an old friend, he would have surely been done for. As this crew prepares to leave, they find themselves in a sticky situation. Thanks to more unexpected help, they make it out in one piece. Now Seven agrees to help Picard with a mission in ‘Stardust City Rag’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) CBS All Access

You can read the premise for ‘Stardust City Rag’ here:

The La Sirena crew begin an unpredictable and lively expedition on Freecloud to search for Bruce Maddox. When they learn Maddox has found himself in a precarious situation, a familiar face offers her assistance.

(c) CBS All Access

This crew finally has made it to Freecloud in ‘Stardust City Rag’. They learn someone they have been searching for is still alive, but that they are also in a precarious situation. Finding a way to rescue them forces this crew to come up with a risky plan. When it takes a surprise turn, it becomes clear someone had an ulterior motive for helping them. Yet as this episode comes to a close the mission does appear to be a rousing success.

(c) CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard ‘Stardust City Rag’ is available now on CBS All Access. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

