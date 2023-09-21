‘Sex Education’ Season 4 Is Available Now on Netflix

‘Sex Education’ season 4 is out now on Netflix

Sex Education has been a great show. Each season we have seen these characters grow and change in many different ways. When I heard a season 4 was coming I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get screeners for the final season of this show and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Sex Education season 4 here:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

I had a great time watching the final season of this show. We see Otis and Maeve trying to make long distance work, and it being tougher than they hoped it would be. Eric makes some new friends who really help break him out of his shell. Meanwhile Adam takes on a new job, and his dad attempts to build a bond with him, with some challenges along the way. We also see Jean take on a new job and facing some difficulties at first, but finding a groove as the season moves along. As this series comes to a close, we see Otis make a tough decision and Maeve finds herself getting a wonderful opportunity.

Sex Education season 4 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.