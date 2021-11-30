Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' is out now on Blu-Ray

‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ is out now on Blu-Ray

This action packed marvel movie is available today on Blu-Ray

I have been very impressed by the recent Marvel movies. Black Widow was a great movie that was full of action and told the back story of a beloved character. Spider-Man: Far From Home had a young hero facing a powerful foe that pushed them to their limits. When I heard Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was coming out on Blu-Ray I hoped I might get a review copy. I was able to get a digital code for this film and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

You can read the plot for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here:

Shang-Chi must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

I had a lot of fun watching this movie again. This story is action packed with plenty of amazing fight sequences. While the story moves along we see plenty of easter eggs from previous MCU films. Once a man decides to do something drastic it is up to Shang Chi to somehow stop them. As this tale comes to a close life for Shang Chi will never be the same. There are some great deleted scenes and a hilarious gag reel.

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

