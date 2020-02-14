Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Shaun Must Help a New Friend Get Home in ‘Farmageddon’

Shaun Must Help a New Friend Get Home in ‘Farmageddon’

Shaun and all his friends must work together to help a new friend find a way back home.

by Leave a Comment

farmageddon, shaun the sheep, stop motion, animated, science fiction, comedy, review, aardman animations, netflix

Shaun tries to help a new friend out in ‘Farmageddon’

I really enjoyed the first Shaun the Sheep movie. It had a strong plot, lovable characters and was just a blast to watch. The animated shorts are also quite good and always make me laugh. When I heard Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon was being made I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to get a screener of this sequel and here is what I thought of it.

farmageddon, shaun the sheep, stop motion, animated, sequel, science fiction, comedy, review, aardman animations, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Shaun the Sheep Farmageddon here:

Shaun the Sheep befriends an alien, goes looking for her spaceship and keeps his new pal safe from a sinister government agency in the stop-motion animated sequel.

farmageddon, shaun the sheep, sequel, stop motion, animated, science fiction, comedy, review, aardman animations, netflix

(c) Netflix

I had a wonderful time watching this movie. Shaun loses something as they are playing, and when he goes to find it he runs into a mysterious being. At first he is frightened, but as he gets to know them a friendship begins to develop. When he finds they want to get back home, he vows to do all he can to help them out. Along the way they have a run in with a strange government agency. As this film comes to a close a family gets reunited, and a new friend finally gets back home. If you are a fan of Shaun the Sheep then you will want to watch this movie.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
farmageddon, shaun the sheep, sequel, stop motion, animated, science fiction, comedy, review, aardman animations, netflix

(c) Netflix

Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon is available now on Netflix. You can follow Shaun the Sheep on Facebook.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.