Home / A&E / 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

This superhero family faces their toughest foes yet in this action packed sequel

by

‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I enjoyed Shazam. It was a bit silly and didn’t always take itself seriously, but at the same time it was a fun story to watch unfold. When I heard Shazam: Fury of the Gods was coming out on Blu-Ray, I was hoping I would get a chance to check this sequel out. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Shazam Fury of the Gods here:

From New Line Cinema comes Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “SHAZAM!,” is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.

Overall I enjoyed this sequel. These kids are growing up, and some aren’t sure this is what they want to do anymore. Yet when some dangerous foes arrive, this team joins together to try and stop them. Once this adventure comes to a close, this family will be changed forever. ‘Let’s Make a Sequel’ takes a look at all the work that was put into bringing this sequel to life. ‘The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out’ gave some insight into many of the changes to this set and how impressed the cast was by it. ‘Sisterhood of Villains’ reveals a bit about the villains of this film and just how powerful they truly are in this movie.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is out now on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

