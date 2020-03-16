Two Siblings go on a Thrilling Adventure in ‘Playmobil the Movie’

Visit a magical world in ‘Playmobil the Movie’

I remember playing with Playmobil as a kid. There were sets from all kinds of different locales and time periods. They have been around for many years now, so it was only a matter of time until a movie was made about them. I was able to get a review copy of Playmobil the Movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Playmobil the Movie here:

In this animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish into thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del and Marla a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.

I actually enjoyed this movie for the most part. My only problem was the musical numbers. They sometimes came on out of nowhere, and weren’t that great. One or two were alright, but it would have been nice for stronger intros for them. Yet the animation was pretty good, and the story was fun to watch unfold. I don’t think this movie will be for everyone, but most kids should enjoy it.

Playmobil the Movie is available now on DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.