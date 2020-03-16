Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Two Siblings go on a Thrilling Adventure in ‘Playmobil the Movie’

Two Siblings go on a Thrilling Adventure in ‘Playmobil the Movie’

They find themselves in an magical place where they must take on an evil baddie

by Leave a Comment

playmobil the movie, computer animated, comedy, musical, fantasy, dvd, review, universal pictures

Visit a magical world in ‘Playmobil the Movie’

I remember playing with Playmobil as a kid. There were sets from all kinds of different locales and time periods. They have been around for many years now, so it was only a matter of time until a movie was made about them. I was able to get a review copy of Playmobil the Movie and here is my thoughts on it.

playmobil the movie, computer animated, fantasy, musical, comedy, dvd, review, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

You can read the plot for Playmobil the Movie here:

In this animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish into thin air. The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del and Marla a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.

playmobil the movie, computer animated, fantasy, musical, comedy, dvd, review, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

I actually enjoyed this movie for the most part. My only problem was the musical numbers. They sometimes came on out of nowhere, and weren’t that great. One or two were alright, but it would have been nice for stronger intros for them. Yet the animation was pretty good, and the story was fun to watch unfold. I don’t think this movie will be for everyone, but most kids should enjoy it.

playmobil the movie, computer animated, fantasy, musical, comedy, dvd, review, universal pictures

(c) Universal Pictures

Playmobil the Movie is available now on DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

