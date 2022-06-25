Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Simple House Sitting Job Takes an Unexpected Turn in ‘Man Vs Bee’

A Simple House Sitting Job Takes an Unexpected Turn in ‘Man Vs Bee’

A man gets a wonderful new job that gets tougher with the arrival of a small insect

man vs bee, tv show, comedy, rowan atkinson, review, netflix

Crazy Hi-jinks ensue in ‘Man Vs Bee’

Rowan Atkinson is a wonderful actor. I thought he was great in Rat Race and all of the Johnny English movies. When I heard about Man Vs Bee I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get screeners for this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for Man Vs Bee here:

When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake.

But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

This was a really funny show. For Trevor getting this job seemed like a god send. Things go off the rails once a bee shows up starting to cause all kinds of chaos. Each episode this battle goes to a whole new level, and it ends with Trevor doing something drastic. When we see Trevor go to prison, things aren’t looking good until he bumps into some familiar faces. As this show comes to a close life for Trevor couldn’t be much better.

All episodes of Man Vs Bee are available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

