‘Sleeping Bronty’ Puts a New Spin on a Classic Story

‘Sleeping Bronty’ tells a famous tale a whole new way

This is not the first Once Before Time book I have read. My first one was Cinderella Rex, and I had a blast reading it. This book found ways to tell this story in a whole new way. So when I heard about Sleeping Bronty I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Sleeping Bronty here:

Bronty is going to become queen, but the selfish fairy Rhonda puts it all in jeopardy with an evil wish! In this prehistoric retelling of the classic story, Bronty discovers her own royal potential thanks to her fairy friends, the prince, and some very spicy chili.

I had a great time reading this book. Although it was told in a new way, the essence of the classic tale was definitely there. A few new spins got added to it, but not in a way that hurt it at all. The chili was an unexpected but fun addition. This may not be a book for everyone, but I think most kids will really like it.

Sleeping Bronty comes out tomorrow. You can pre-order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.