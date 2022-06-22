A Small Coven Tries to Keep a Low Profile in ‘Homo Cantus’

A small coven goes into hiding on ‘Homo Cantus’

Last season on Motherland: Fort Salem, we saw a new witch join the fold. They were young but had amazing magical potential. Tally took them under her wing and hoped to help them any way she could. While this was going on an old enemy had returned more powerful than ever. As this season came to a close the base faced a grave threat and it forced a small coven to take drastic measures. Now this coven has gone into hiding on ‘Homo Cantus’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Homo Cantus’ here:

After being blamed for the death of the vice president’s daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives — but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.

A small coven of witches are trying to keep a low profile at the start of this episode. They work in a small factory and life seems pretty nice there. Meanwhile the enemy is coming up with new ways to stop witches once and for all. The army sends a spy or two to figure out what this foes next move might be. Tally meanwhile decides to keep training and this causes something bad to happen. As this episode comes to a close it looks like a new battle is looming on the horizon. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Motherland: Fort Salem airs Tuesdays at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.