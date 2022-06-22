Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Small Coven Tries to Keep a Low Profile in ‘Homo Cantus’

A Small Coven Tries to Keep a Low Profile in ‘Homo Cantus’

After they are blamed for something bad that happened they are forced to go into hiding

by Leave a Comment

homo cantus, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

A small coven goes into hiding on ‘Homo Cantus’

Last season on Motherland: Fort Salem, we saw a new witch join the fold. They were young but had amazing magical potential. Tally took them under her wing and hoped to help them any way she could. While this was going on an old enemy had returned more powerful than ever. As this season came to a close the base faced a grave threat and it forced a small coven to take drastic measures. Now this coven has gone into hiding on ‘Homo Cantus’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

homo cantus, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Homo Cantus’ here:

After being blamed for the death of the vice president’s daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives — but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power.

homo cantus, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

A small coven of witches are trying to keep a low profile at the start of this episode. They work in a small factory and life seems pretty nice there. Meanwhile the enemy is coming up with new ways to stop witches once and for all. The army sends a spy or two to figure out what this foes next move might be. Tally meanwhile decides to keep training and this causes something bad to happen. As this episode comes to a close it looks like a new battle is looming on the horizon. You can learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
homo cantus, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Motherland: Fort Salem airs Tuesdays at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x