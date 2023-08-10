A Small Team Must Defeat an Alien Threat in ‘Mech Cadets’ Season 1

An alien threat has returned in ‘Mech Cadets’ season 1

I have watched a good amount of animated shows lately. Most of the time they tell some exciting stories and take viewers on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about Mech Cadets it looked like it could be a fun show to watch. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the premise for Mech Cadets season 1 here:

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders.

It looks like an important day has arrived at the start of this season. For the first time in a good while, 2 alien Robos are heading to Earth. A group of cadets will be pushed to their limits in a number of tests to prove they are worthy to pilot them. One boy takes a chance, and it ends up not going how he hoped it would. Yet just when all seems lost, something unbelievable ends up happening to him. When an alien threat is headed to Earth, it will be up to this team to stop them. As this season comes to a close, we see someone make the ultimate sacrifice.

Mech Cadets season 1 is available now on Netflix.