Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Small Team Must Defeat an Alien Threat in ‘Mech Cadets’ Season 1

A Small Team Must Defeat an Alien Threat in ‘Mech Cadets’ Season 1

When it looks like a deadly alien species has returned, it is up to a small team to stop them

by Leave a Comment

mech cadets, tv show, adaptation, computer animated, science fiction, action, season 1, review, netflix

An alien threat has returned in ‘Mech Cadets’ season 1

I have watched a good amount of animated shows lately. Most of the time they tell some exciting stories and take viewers on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about Mech Cadets it looked like it could be a fun show to watch. I was able to get screeners for season 1 of this show and here is my thoughts on them.

mech cadets, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, science fiction, action, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the premise for Mech Cadets season 1 here:

An underdog teen joins a group of young Cadets who’ve been chosen to bond with Robo Mechs from space and defend Earth against alien invaders.

mech cadets, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, science fiction, action, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

It looks like an important day has arrived at the start of this season. For the first time in a good while, 2 alien Robos are heading to Earth. A group of cadets will be pushed to their limits in a number of tests to prove they are worthy to pilot them. One boy takes a chance, and it ends up not going how he hoped it would. Yet just when all seems lost, something unbelievable ends up happening to him. When an alien threat is headed to Earth, it will be up to this team to stop them. As this season comes to a close, we see someone make the ultimate sacrifice.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
mech cadets, tv show, computer animated, adaptation, science fiction, action, season 1, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Mech Cadets season 1 is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares24

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x