Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / These Soldiers Prepare for War in ‘Mother Mycelium’

These Soldiers Prepare for War in ‘Mother Mycelium’

The men come back to camp to help these soldiers prepare for an upcoming battle

by Leave a Comment

mother mycelium, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

The general tries to get answers in ‘Mother Mycelium’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit was still reeling from a powerful attack from The Spree. It looks like Abigail might be in danger, which forced her mom to take drastic action. Raelle meanwhile wanted to know what happened to Scylla, and if she was okay. Tally was having a hard time keeping a secret from her unit, but her superiors told her it was the right thing to do. As this episode came to a close Abigail and Tally rescued Raelle from making a bad decision, and we found out someone may not be dead after all. Now it looks like war is almost here in ‘Mother Mycelium’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

mother mycelium, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Mother Mycelium’ here:

Abigail forges a connection with Adil, a new visitor to base camp, and pushes a devastated Raelle to help him save a life. Tally uses Gerit as a distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. Anacostia probes into Scylla’s past.

mother mycelium, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

The general wants some answers in ‘Mother Mycelium’. She has a prisoner who she hopes will tell her what she wants to know. Meanwhile a girl is in the infirmary with a mysterious illness. Everything the healers tries seems to fail. When Raelle does something unexpected in training, Abigail realizes she may be able to help them. Somehow she ends up healing them, and proving she is stronger than she thinks she is. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like war is on its way. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Mother Mycelium’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.