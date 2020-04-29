These Soldiers Prepare for War in ‘Mother Mycelium’

The general tries to get answers in ‘Mother Mycelium’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit was still reeling from a powerful attack from The Spree. It looks like Abigail might be in danger, which forced her mom to take drastic action. Raelle meanwhile wanted to know what happened to Scylla, and if she was okay. Tally was having a hard time keeping a secret from her unit, but her superiors told her it was the right thing to do. As this episode came to a close Abigail and Tally rescued Raelle from making a bad decision, and we found out someone may not be dead after all. Now it looks like war is almost here in ‘Mother Mycelium’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mother Mycelium’ here:

Abigail forges a connection with Adil, a new visitor to base camp, and pushes a devastated Raelle to help him save a life. Tally uses Gerit as a distraction from her increasingly burdensome secrets. Anacostia probes into Scylla’s past.

The general wants some answers in ‘Mother Mycelium’. She has a prisoner who she hopes will tell her what she wants to know. Meanwhile a girl is in the infirmary with a mysterious illness. Everything the healers tries seems to fail. When Raelle does something unexpected in training, Abigail realizes she may be able to help them. Somehow she ends up healing them, and proving she is stronger than she thinks she is. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like war is on its way. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Motherland: Fort Salem 'Mother Mycelium' airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform.