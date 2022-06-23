Some Amazing Shots Gets Made in ‘No Touchy Touchy’

Some great shots get made in ‘No Touchy Touchy’

Last time on Holey Moley, a group of seasoned musicians took these courses on. For some they proved to be real tough, while others did well enough to make it to round two. We also saw Kermit come into the booth to give his commentary on a course. As this episode came to a close we saw the next champion of the season get crowned. Now some impressive shots get made on ‘No Touchy Touchy’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

This week on the “Holey Moley” course, a new batch of contestants attempt to break ice at the Distractor, make their mark before the curtains close at Holeywood and step over the competition at Big Foot Wedge to earn the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a spot in the finals. Elsewhere, Rob Riggle expresses his romantic interest in Miss Piggy, who is focused on preparing for the big final number that will save the show. Travis Kelce, Uncle Deadly, Statler and Waldorf also guest star.

We see some impressive shots get made on this episode. First a player gets the first hole in one on a truly difficult course. After that the Distractor returns but one person sinks the putt easily. Next we see players have a tough time on Hole Number Two and Polecano, but one from each set finds a way to sink a putt and move on. It all comes to a head for the finalists on Big Foot Wedge where only one of them can be crowned champion.

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.