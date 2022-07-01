Get Daily Email
Some Exciting Cases get Solved in This 'Enola Holmes' Graphic Novel

Some Exciting Cases get Solved in This ‘Enola Holmes’ Graphic Novel

Follow Enola as she tries to hide from her brothers and solves a few cases along the way

enola holmes, children's fiction, graphic novel, serena blasco, net galley, review, andrews mcmeel publishing

Some amazing cases get solved in this ‘Enola Holmes’ graphic novel

I really enjoyed the Enola Holmes movie. We learned about a girl who had a pretty well known and famous brother. After her mom mysteriously disappeared, she went on the hunt to find them. As this film came to a close it was clear this story was far from over. When I heard about Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels  I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this graphic novel here:

14-year-old Enola Holmes wakes on her birthday to discover that her mother has disappeared from the family’s country manor, leaving only a collection of flowers and a coded message book. With Sherlock and Mycroft determined to ship her off to a boarding school, Enola escapes, displaying a cleverness that even impresses the elder Holmes. But nothing prepares her for what lies ahead…

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We see Enola go on a search to find their mother. But their siblings are looking for her which causes her to come up with a number of disguises. Along the way they end up solving some pretty amazing cases. As this graphic novel comes to a close it looks like the adventure has only just begun.

Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels are available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

