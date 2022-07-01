Some Exciting Cases get Solved in This ‘Enola Holmes’ Graphic Novel

Some amazing cases get solved in this ‘Enola Holmes’ graphic novel

I really enjoyed the Enola Holmes movie. We learned about a girl who had a pretty well known and famous brother. After her mom mysteriously disappeared, she went on the hunt to find them. As this film came to a close it was clear this story was far from over. When I heard about Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this graphic novel here:

14-year-old Enola Holmes wakes on her birthday to discover that her mother has disappeared from the family’s country manor, leaving only a collection of flowers and a coded message book. With Sherlock and Mycroft determined to ship her off to a boarding school, Enola escapes, displaying a cleverness that even impresses the elder Holmes. But nothing prepares her for what lies ahead…

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. We see Enola go on a search to find their mother. But their siblings are looking for her which causes her to come up with a number of disguises. Along the way they end up solving some pretty amazing cases. As this graphic novel comes to a close it looks like the adventure has only just begun.

Enola Holmes: The Graphic Novels are available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.