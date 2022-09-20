Get Daily Email
Some Funny Jokes Get Told in ‘Patton Oswalt: We All Scream’

Patton Oswalt returns to Netflix for their fourth stand up special and some good jokes get told

Patton tells some clever jokes in ‘We All Scream’

I have been a fan of Patton Oswalt for years. He was hilarious each time he showed up on Agents of Shield. I also thought he did a great job in M.O.D.O.K. helping to bring this character to life. When I heard about We All Scream I hoped I might get a chance to watch it. I was able to get a screener of this stand up special and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for We All Scream here:

Discussing what happens to our bodies as we get older,  who he could have been had he just followed the list he created during the lockdown, the Baby Boomer’s last temper tantrum  and much more. 

Overall I enjoyed watching this stand up special. I can’t say I laughed until it hurt, but there were certainly some funny jokes told here. He covered a variety of topics and I could definitely relate to a few of them. If you are a fan of Patton Oswalt you will want to check this stand up special out.

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream is available now on Netflix.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

