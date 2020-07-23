Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Some of the Team Opens a Mysterious Box in ‘Dumb Patrol’

Some of the Team Opens a Mysterious Box in ‘Dumb Patrol’

After they open it, they start to get some really bad ideas

by Leave a Comment

dumb patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Something odd is happening to most of the team in ‘Dumb Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, a spaceship landed at the mansion. In it were three people who decades ago were sent on a mission by Niles Caulder. They returned, and didn’t seem to age one day. Larry also discovered something interesting about one of them. Meanwhile Dorothy runs away from home, and it is up to Cliff and Niles to get her back. Cliff finds her, and has a pretty good conversation with them. Back on the ship, he admits he is beginning to like her. As this episode comes to a close, the Chief does something shocking. Now some of the team open a weird box in ‘Dumb Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

dumb patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Dumb Patrol’ here:

Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita’s visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road – literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy’s mother.

dumb patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Cliff crash lands back on Earth in ‘Dumb Patrol’, and he is livid about it. Meanwhile a strange box shows up at the mansion, and some of the team decide to open it. Once they do, they start getting some really bad ideas. Miranda tries to help them, but they refuse to listen to her. The Chief takes a detour and tries to have a conversation with Dorothy’s mother, and things don’t go as planned. As this episode comes to a close, Cliff gets a surprise visit from someone.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
dumb patrol, doom patrol, tv show, drama, season 2, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Doom Patrol ‘Dumb Patrol’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x