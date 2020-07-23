Some of the Team Opens a Mysterious Box in ‘Dumb Patrol’

Something odd is happening to most of the team in ‘Dumb Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, a spaceship landed at the mansion. In it were three people who decades ago were sent on a mission by Niles Caulder. They returned, and didn’t seem to age one day. Larry also discovered something interesting about one of them. Meanwhile Dorothy runs away from home, and it is up to Cliff and Niles to get her back. Cliff finds her, and has a pretty good conversation with them. Back on the ship, he admits he is beginning to like her. As this episode comes to a close, the Chief does something shocking. Now some of the team open a weird box in ‘Dumb Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dumb Patrol’ here:

Miranda helps protect the Doom Patrol from some truly terrible ideas after a mysterious package arrives at Doom Manor. Rita’s visit to the Cloverton beekeeper leads her to confront her lingering mommy issues. While on his way back to the manor, Cliff ends up stuck on the side of the road – literally. Niles heads north to find Dorothy’s mother.

Cliff crash lands back on Earth in ‘Dumb Patrol’, and he is livid about it. Meanwhile a strange box shows up at the mansion, and some of the team decide to open it. Once they do, they start getting some really bad ideas. Miranda tries to help them, but they refuse to listen to her. The Chief takes a detour and tries to have a conversation with Dorothy’s mother, and things don’t go as planned. As this episode comes to a close, Cliff gets a surprise visit from someone.

Doom Patrol 'Dumb Patrol' is available now on DC Universe.