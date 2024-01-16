Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Some People Play a Dangerous Game in ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ Vol 1

Some People Play a Dangerous Game in ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ Vol 1

Contestants find themselves dragged into a deadly game in this action packed graphic novel

nature's labyrinth, vol 1, comic, graphic novel, science fiction, fantasy, zac thompson, net galley, review, mad cave studios

A deadly game gets played in ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ Vol 1

I have read my share of graphic novels lately. No two are alike and each one has taken me on a thrilling adventure. When I heard about Nature’s Labyrinth Vol 1 I thought it could be a fun graphic novel to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Nature’s Labyrinth Vol 1 here:

In the middle of the ocean lies a remote island complex lined with traps and an ever-changing landscape. Created by a mysterious man known only as “Ahab”, the island was designed to test the wills of the world’s most notorious criminals. In a battle royale style game, eight violent felons will fight for survival and to the death over the course of three days of relentless action.

The winner receives a wealth or riches and complete anonymity, but at the cost of keeping their silence about the island’s existence. What Ahab doesn’t know is that someone is on to him. Someone has infiltrated his island with the intention of revealing the truth about this twisted game.

This was an action packed graphic novel. Some people discover they have been pulled into a deadly game, and getting out won’t be easy. Along the way, we see some tough choices get made. Yet as this graphic novel comes to a close, two people end up finding a way off of this strange place.

Nature’s Labyrinth Vol 1 is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

