Home / A&E / Some Thrilling Tales Get Told in ‘Starlight Stories’

Some Thrilling Tales Get Told in ‘Starlight Stories’

Many amazing tales get told in Star Wars: The High Republic Starlight Stories

starlight stories, the high republic, star wars, science fiction, fantasy, cavan scott, justina ireland, charles soule, net galley, review, titan books

I have been lucky to read many of the Star Wars: The High Republic books. Each one introduces new and familiar characters as they face off against a powerful threat. When I heard about Star Wars The High Republic Starlight Stories I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Starlight Stories here:

EXPERIENCE THE GALAXY CENTURIES BEFORE THE STRUGGLE OF THE REBEL ALLIANCE AGAINST THE GALACTIC EMPIRE—AT THE HEIGHT OF THE JEDI ORDER!

A compendium of tales from the High Republic era, told from aboard the incredible satellite station, the Starlight Beacon, collected for the first time from the pages of Star Wars Insider.

I had a tough time putting this book down. Each story was thrilling and told tales from this stunning place. The threat faced in each tale were not easy to take down, and sometimes it came at a great cost. As this book came to a close it was clear this series is far from over.

Star Wars: The High Republic Starlight Stories is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

