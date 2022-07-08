Some Wild Contestants Take These Courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’

Some wild players take these courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’

Last time on Holey Moley, we saw another set of people take these courses on. Some people got through them alright, whole for others they proved to be too tough. As this episode came to a close, another champion was crowned. Now the last set of players are ready to take these courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Is This Guy Weird’ here:

“Holey Moley”’s penultimate episode, where eight contestants compete for the last spot in the finals, sees an interesting putting stance on Dutch Courage En Fuego, a loud and interesting duo on The Distractor, and Rob Riggle professing his love to Miss Piggy rom-com style. Later, Stephen Curry stops by the course to explain King Parthur’s Court, where the contestants face off in a sudden-death putt-off. Sweet Donut Hole competitors compare flavor notes before one is saved by a late drop, and the final round marks the best tee shot ever seen on The Trap-Tee-Zee. Only one competitor leaves with the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a chance to compete for the $250,000 prize.

We see two people take on Dutch Courage en Fuego at the beginning of this episode. It proves to be tough, but one does find a way to sink a putt and make it to the next round. Then on The Distractor both players have a hard time sinking the ball in. Next on Donut Hole we see some good putts get made, and one person makes it into the last round. As this episode comes to a close the final champion of the season gets crowned.

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC.