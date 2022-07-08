Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Some Wild Contestants Take These Courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’

Some Wild Contestants Take These Courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’

Watch as the last set of players take these courses on hoping to get a spot in the finale

Some wild players take these courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’

Last time on Holey Moley, we saw another set of people take these courses on. Some people got through them alright, whole for others they proved to be too tough. As this episode came to a close, another champion was crowned. Now the last set of players are ready to take these courses on in ‘Is This Guy Weird’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Is This Guy Weird’ here:

“Holey Moley”’s penultimate episode, where eight contestants compete for the last spot in the finals, sees an interesting putting stance on Dutch Courage En Fuego, a loud and interesting duo on The Distractor, and Rob Riggle professing his love to Miss Piggy rom-com style. Later, Stephen Curry stops by the course to explain King Parthur’s Court, where the contestants face off in a sudden-death putt-off. Sweet Donut Hole competitors compare flavor notes before one is saved by a late drop, and the final round marks the best tee shot ever seen on The Trap-Tee-Zee. Only one competitor leaves with the golden putter, coveted plaid jacket and a chance to compete for the $250,000 prize.

(c) ABC

We see two people take on Dutch Courage en Fuego at the beginning of this episode. It proves to be tough, but one does find a way to sink a putt and make it to the next round. Then on The Distractor both players have a hard time sinking the ball in. Next on Donut Hole we see some good putts get made, and one person makes it into the last round. As this episode comes to a close the final champion of the season gets crowned.

(c) ABC

Holey Moley airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

