Someone Brings an Interesting Case to Jen in ‘Is This Not Real Magic’

Jen gets asked to take a unique case in ‘Is This Not Real Magic’

Last time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, her case with Emil Blonsky wasn’t going that well. Somehow they had escaped their cell and become the Abomination again. When Jen asked them about it, they revealed that someone had taken them out against their will. It was up to Jen to find this person and get them to testify at the hearing. It took a while for them to show up, but once they did something amazing ended up happening. Now someone brings Jen an interesting case on ‘Is This Not Real Magic’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Is This Not Real Magic’ here:

She-Hulk’s new client Wong is suing a magician for unauthorized use of the Mystic Arts.

We see a weird magician perform a show at the start of this episode. When things aren’t going that great, they decide to perform a dangerous trick. The audience seems to love it even though it doesn’t go the way they hoped it would. Next we see Wong pay Jen a visit asking for her help with an unusual case. At first she has no desire to take it, but changes her mind when she learns more about it. After things take a bad turn, she shows up as She Hulk to make sure things don’t get any worse. As this episode comes to a close it looks like someone has decided to sue Jen, and for a really odd reason.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘Is This Not Real Magic’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.