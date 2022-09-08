Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Someone Brings an Interesting Case to Jen in ‘Is This Not Real Magic’

Someone Brings an Interesting Case to Jen in ‘Is This Not Real Magic’

She doesn't want to take the case but changes her mind once she learns more about it

by Leave a Comment

is this not real magic, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

Jen gets asked to take a unique case in ‘Is This Not Real Magic’

Last time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, her case with Emil Blonsky wasn’t going that well. Somehow they had escaped their cell and become the Abomination again. When Jen asked them about it, they revealed that someone had taken them out against their will. It was up to Jen to find this person and get them to testify at the hearing. It took a while for them to show up, but once they did something amazing ended up happening. Now someone brings Jen an interesting case on ‘Is This Not Real Magic’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

is this not real magic, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Is This Not Real Magic’ here:

She-Hulk’s new client Wong is suing a magician for unauthorized use of the Mystic Arts.

is this not real magic, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see a weird magician perform a show at the start of this episode. When things aren’t going that great, they decide to perform a dangerous trick. The audience seems to love it even though it doesn’t go the way they hoped it would. Next we see Wong pay Jen a visit asking for her help with an unusual case. At first she has no desire to take it, but changes her mind when she learns more about it. After things take a bad turn, she shows up as She Hulk to make sure things don’t get any worse. As this episode comes to a close it looks like someone has decided to sue Jen, and for a really odd reason.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
is this not real magic, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

She Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘Is This Not Real Magic’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x