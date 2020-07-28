Get Daily Email
Someone From Courtney's Past Comes to Town in 'Shining Knight'

Someone From Courtney’s Past Comes to Town in ‘Shining Knight’

Seeing them after so many years apart makes her rethink recent decisions she has made

shining knight, stargirl. tv show, superhero, drama, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

Someone makes a surprise visit to town in ‘Shining Knight’

Last time on Stargirl, Courtney decided to work with a new enemy. When she brought the idea to the team, they were all against it. Yet after hearing them out, they chose to try working with them. Together, they hoped to stop something terrible from happening. As this episode came to a close, a surprise death happened that shakes this team to its core. Now someone comes to town to visit Courtney in ‘Shining Knight’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

shining knight, stargirl. tv show, superhero, drama, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

You can read the premise for ‘Shining Knight’ here:

Courtney’s life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat uncovers new information about the ISA’s plan and Jordan makes a surprising discovery at work.

shining knight, stargirl, tv show, superhero, drama, season 1, review, dc universe, warner bros television

(c) Warner Bros Television

Someone makes a surprise visit to Blue Valley in ‘Shining Knight’. It shocks Courtney to see them after all these years. When they say they want to talk a bit, she agrees to give them a chance. Seeing them again makes her wonder if she was wrong about her destiny all along. Meanwhile someone needs help, and they seek out Stripesy. Pat remembers who they are, and helps them realize what may have been done to them. As this episode comes to a close, it starts to become clear what the ISA has been planning this whole time.

Stargirl ‘Shining Knight’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

