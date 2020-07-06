Get Daily Email
Someone Discovers Stargirl's Secret Identity in 'Shiv Part Two'

Someone Discovers Stargirl’s Secret Identity in ‘Shiv Part Two’

As Courtney heals from a battle, someone reveals they know her secret

The team tries to get some answers in ‘Shiv Part Two’

Last time on Stargirl, this team was excited to start training. Sadly Courtney got excited and ruined it for everyone else. Courtney thought she had made a new friend, but things went sour once she accepted to go to a school dance with someone. This led to a battle with a new villain, and it almost cost Courtney her life. As this episode came to a close, Pat found her in real bad shape. Now Courtney tries to heal from this battle in ‘Shiv Part Two’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Shiv Part Two’ here:

After Courtney gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat decides they need to come clean to Barbara. Meanwhile, Cindy takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda, Beth and Rick lead an investigation into one of their own classmates.

Courtney tries to heal from a recent battle in ‘Shiv Part Two’. She got pretty banged up in it, and it makes Pat think they need to tell Barbara they truth about everything. Courtney pleads with him not to, and for now he agrees to keep it a secret. Meanwhile the rest of the team comes up with a plan to get some answers. Pat gets roped into it, and for a moment it looks like they all might get caught. Luckily they escape, and may have answers about the identity of another ISA member. As this episode comes to a close, Courtney has another confrontation with this villain, and it ends in a way no one saw coming.

Stargirl ‘Shiv Part Two’ is available now on DC Universe. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

