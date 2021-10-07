Someone Gives the Team a Weird Mission on ‘Dada Patrol’

The team takes on a strange mission on ‘Dada Patrol’

Last time on Doom Patrol, the team had all returned back from purgatory. They all appeared to be fine besides them all having a weird itch. Soon it became clear they weren’t fine once they turned into zombies. They would need the help of someone to become normal again. What followed was a wild adventure that found them facing off against some weird creatures. As this episode came to a close someone made a huge sacrifice to save those dear to them. Now the team takes on a peculiar mission on ‘Dada Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Dada Patrol’ here:

After receiving vital information about her past, an out-of-sorts Madam Rouge grapples with her future, enlisting the Doom Patrol for a mission that thrusts them deep into a perplexing society. As the rest of the team attempts to infiltrate their target, Rita discovers a surprising connection to Rouge at home.

Madam Rouge gives the team a strange mission at the start of this episode. Things are going smoothly until the team finds themselves in a weird looking fog. The deeper they go into this place the more peculiar things get for each of them. Jane finds herself meeting a mysterious character who says they only want to help her, but Jane isn’t buying it. Larry meanwhile bumps into someone from his past and decides to do something drastic. Rita decides to stay at home with Rouge and together a few shocking discoveries get made. As this episode comes to a close Rita makes a rash decision.

Doom Patrol 'Dada Patrol' is available now on HBO Max.