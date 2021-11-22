Someone is Missing in ‘The MOO-sterious Disappearance of Cow’

A fun story gets told in ‘The MOO-sterious Disappearance of Cow’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction lately. No two books are alike and each one has taken me on an exciting journey. When I heard about The MOO-sterious Disappearance of Cow I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The MOO-sterious Disappearance of Cow here:

It’s a beautiful fall day at the farm when the animals realize someone is missing … again! Cow is nowhere to be found, and her calves can’t say where she is, so Hen, Sheep, Raccoon, and Pig call in Inspector Billiam Van Hoof, the world’s best (and only) goat detective. The farm animals are certain Cow has been kidnapped, and clues lead them to some conspiratorial conclusions. Could a crop circle mean she was abducted by aliens? Did the farmer put her in a trailer to be sold, or worse—turned into a hamburger? But when Cow returns, they realize a celebration is in order (and that the answer was right in front of them all along).

I had a lot of fun reading this book. A normal morning at the farm takes a bad turn when the other animals notice someone is missing. A local detective agrees to take the case and starts compiling clues. While the investigation moves forward someone seems to be trying to tell everyone something important. As this case comes to a close the animals at the farm decide a celebration is in order.

The MOO-sterious Disappearance of Cow is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.