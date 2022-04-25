Someone New Takes on the Mantle in ‘Shadowman’

Follow a man on a wild journey in ‘Shadowman’

I have read a Shadowman graphic novel or two. Each time a crazy story gets told but it is a lot of fun to read. When I heard about a new graphic novel I hoped I would get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Shadowman here:

There’s a dead man walking the streets of the Big Easy, looking for vengeance: Jack Boniface, once the guardian of the night called Shadowman. Who does he want to kill? The new Shadowman: Zero – hitman, killer, a guy with a past and the power of the dead.

I had a great time reading this graphic novel. A new person has taken on this mantle, and it comes with some strings attached. This person ain’t a fan of them, but the arrangement works good for a while. When a powerful organization does something unthinkable, this makes them hunger for revenge. They decide to take on this organization and they won’t be doing it alone. As this graphic novel comes to a close things end up working out better than they expected them to.

Shadowman is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.