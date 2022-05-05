Get Daily Email
Someone Obtains a Powerful Object in 'Odyssey of Death'

Someone Obtains a Powerful Object in ‘Odyssey of Death’

It is up to a small team to find them and stop them from using it to bring someone back

odyssey of death, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

Someone finds a powerful object in ‘Odyssey of Death’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, three foes were trying to find a powerful object. It turned out getting it was going to be tougher than they thought. While this is going on Superboy seems to be doing alright with his new group, although they are certainly keeping things from him. Just when things seem hopeless someone finally gets their hands on a powerful object. As this episode comes to a close it looks like a powerful foe might be coming back. Now someone has obtained that powerful object in ‘Odyssey of Death’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

odyssey of death, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the premise for ‘Odyssey of Death’ here:

When one portal opens for Rocket, another closes… forever.
odyssey of death, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

It looks like someone has obtained a powerful object at the start of this episode. They will need to charge it, and there are only a few places on New Genesis to do that. While this is going on, Metron asks the aid of a small group of heroes to find this object before it is too late. Sadly they are unable to stop these foes from activating it. Yet they are able to find a way to stop them from letting a powerful foe out. As this episode comes to a close someone gains a new identity and a shocking realization gets made.

odyssey of death, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Odyssey of Death’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

