Someone Recruits Cassian for a Mission in Andor ‘Episode 3’

Someone wants to recruit Cassian for a mission in Andor ‘Episode 3’

Last time on Andor, we saw a soldier looking over an incident report. On a planet one night someone had killed two soldiers, and they wanted to bring this person to justice. Their boss told they to drop it, but they chose to pursue it further. With some digging they found out Cassian might be a possible suspect. While this was going on Cassian was getting ready to make contact with someone to sell them a rare item. As this episode came to a close we saw a group of these soldiers coming together to bring Cassian to justice. Now someone wants to recruit Cassian for a mission in ‘Episode 3’. I was able to get a screener for this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Episode 3’ here:

Cassian’s desperation to avoid arrest leads him to a mysterious man with unknown connections.

An important contact has arrived on the planet at the start of this episode. While they start looking for Cassian a garrison of soldiers have arrived on this planet to bring him to justice. The people come up with an interesting way to warn them, and it looks like the situation might go south at any moment. Cassian just wants to make the deal but this contact has other ideas. They want to recruit Cassian for a mission, and they make him a great offer. As this episode comes to a close Cassian and this contact find a way out of a dire situation.

