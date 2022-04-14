Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Someone Steals a Dangerous Device in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’

Someone Steals a Dangerous Device in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’

Someone steals a powerful device and four heroes work together to try and get it back

by Leave a Comment

beyond the grip of the gods, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

A device is stolen in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’

Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Kaldur’ahm and his small team continued their search for a long lost relic. While this is going on the people of Atlantis feel it is time for the rightful ruler to take control. We also see King Orin have a chat with someone and they have Megan try to help them out. Once the relic is returned someone puts it on and something unexpected ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close Atlantis get a new ruler after all. Now a device gets stolen from New Genesis in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

beyond the grip of the gods, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

You can read the plot for Young Justice here:

This animated spy drama explores the entire DC Universe through the eyes of young superheroes as they come of age, balancing truth and justice against the secrets and lies of various villains, allies, and of their own making.
beyond the grip of the gods, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Rocket and a small team arrive at New Genesis for an important conference at the start of this episode. They are greeted well and yet one person doesn’t seem to be happy they are there. After something gets stolen Rocket wants to help them find it and they are allowed to come along. Turns out this device is dangerous and finding it becomes a top priority for this team. Just when this mission seems to be over something unexpected happens to someone. As this episode comes to a close we learn the identity of a mysterious foe and find out where Superboy ended up.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
beyond the grip of the gods, phantoms, young justice, tv show, animated, action, drama, season 4, review, warner bros animation, hbo max

(c) HBO Max

Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’ is available now on HBO Max.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x