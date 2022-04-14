Someone Steals a Dangerous Device in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’

A device is stolen in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’
Last time on Young Justice: Phantoms, Kaldur’ahm and his small team continued their search for a long lost relic. While this is going on the people of Atlantis feel it is time for the rightful ruler to take control. We also see King Orin have a chat with someone and they have Megan try to help them out. Once the relic is returned someone puts it on and something unexpected ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close Atlantis get a new ruler after all. Now a device gets stolen from New Genesis in ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
This animated spy drama explores the entire DC Universe through the eyes of young superheroes as they come of age, balancing truth and justice against the secrets and lies of various villains, allies, and of their own making.
Rocket and a small team arrive at New Genesis for an important conference at the start of this episode. They are greeted well and yet one person doesn’t seem to be happy they are there. After something gets stolen Rocket wants to help them find it and they are allowed to come along. Turns out this device is dangerous and finding it becomes a top priority for this team. Just when this mission seems to be over something unexpected happens to someone. As this episode comes to a close we learn the identity of a mysterious foe and find out where Superboy ended up.
Young Justice: Phantoms ‘Beyond the Grip of the Gods’ is available now on HBO Max.