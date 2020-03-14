Get Daily Email
Someone Steals one of Panthro's Inventions in 'Panthro Plagiarized'

Someone Steals one of Panthro’s Inventions in ‘Panthro Plagiarized’

He thinks he knows who is behind this theft, but isn't sure how to stop them

panthro plagiarized, thundercats roar, tv show, comedy, season 1, review, cartoon network

A thief needs to be stopped quickly in ‘Panthro Plagiarized’

Last time on ThunderCats Roar, a strange robot somehow infiltrated this teams base. It was unclear why they were there, but stopping them became a big priority. Lion-O found a temporary solution, but caused harmed to a teammate in the process. Yet as this episode came to a close this team found a way to give this odd robot a brand new purpose. Now an invention thief needs to be stopped in ‘Panthro Plagiarized’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

panthro plagiarized, thundercats roar, tv show, animated, comedy, season 1, review, wb animation, cartoon network

(c) Cartoon Network

You can read the premise for ‘Panthro Plagiarized’ here:

Vultureman has got a brand new invention but there’s one big problem: he stole the idea from Panthro! Oh, also Vultureman is using his invention to take over Third Earth. So, there are two big problems.

panthro plagiarized, thundercats roar, tv show, animated, comedy, season 1, review, wb animation, cartoon network

(c) Cartoon Network

A villain arrives at this teams base with a new weapon in ‘Panthro Plagiarized’. They plan on taking over the whole planet with this thing, and Panthro has to come up with some way to stop them. If he can’t come up with a solution in time, the entire team will be defeated. Luckily, he finds a way to get this evildoer to make a startling confession, and after that he finds a way to thwart their plans.

panthro plagiarized, thundercats roar, tv show, animated, comedy, season 1, review, wb animation, cartoon network

(c) Cartoon Network

ThunderCats Roar airs Saturdays at 10:30 on Cartoon Network.

