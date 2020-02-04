Someone New Takes on the Mantle in ‘Shadow of the Batgirl’

A new chapter begins in ‘Shadow of the Batgirl’

Batgirl has shown up in a number of ways over the years. We saw her on the big screen in Batman and Robin. They also showed up on the Batman Animated Series. Now we see someone new prepare to take on the mantle in Shadow of the Batgirl. I was able to read a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Shadow of the Batgirl here:

Cassandra Cain, teenage assassin, isn’t exactly Batgirl material…yet. Will she step out of the shadows and overcome her greatest obstacle–that voice inside her head telling her she can never be a hero? Lucky for Cass, she won’t have to defy her destiny alone. With the help of her new mentors, noodle shop owner Jackie Fujikawa Yoneyama and a librarian named Barbara Gordon, she’ll attempt to answer this question the only way she knows how: learning everything she possibly can about her favorite hero. The only problem is that Batgirl hasn’t been seen in Gotham for years…Can Cass find Batgirl before her father destroys the world she has grown to love? Or will she have to take on a heroic mantle of her very own?

I had a wonderful time reading this graphic novel. We meet someone new, and slowly see them change into a better person. Yet defeating a bad guy like this won’t be easy, and they can’t do it alone. With some new mentors by their side though, anything could be possible. If you are a fan of Batgirl then you will want to check this graphic novel out.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Shadow of the Batgirl is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.