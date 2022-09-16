Get Daily Email
Someone Tries to Sue Jen in 'Mean Green and Straight Poured Into These Jeans'

Someone Tries to Sue Jen in ‘Mean Green and Straight Poured Into These Jeans’

Someone takes Jen to court over the rights to the She-Hulk name and things get a little messy

Someone tries to Sue Jen in ‘Mean Green and Straight Poured Into These Jeans’

Last time on She Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wong came to Jen for help. There was a magician out there who was endangering people by using the mystic arts. At first Jen didn’t want to take the case but changed her mind once she learned more about it. After a bunch of demons got lose on stage it was up to Wong and She Hulk to stop them, and this act also helped settle the case once and for all. As this episode came to a close it looks like someone has decided to sue Jen. Now Jen must go to court in ‘Mean Green and Straight Poured Into These Jeans’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Mean Green and Straight Poured Into These Jeans’ here:

She-Hulk discovers Titania owns the name ‘She-Hulk’ and is suing her for trademark infringement.

We find out how Titania is using the She-Hulk name at the start of this episode. It seems she is using it for a new line of cosmetics, and Jen isn’t happy about it. Jen asks a friend for help with her case and hopes to get the trademark back somehow. Meanwhile a friend makes an appointment with someone so Jen can get some new suits made by them. Once she comes up with a risky legal strategy it looks to be the only way to win her case. As this episode comes to a close, while Jen tries on a new suit we see a familiar looking helmet.

She Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘Mean Green and Straight Poured Into These Jeans’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

