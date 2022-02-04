Get Daily Email
Someone Tries to Visit a Friend in 'From the Desert Comes a Stranger'

Someone Tries to Visit a Friend in ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’

Someone makes a surprise visit to a dear friend and chats with another old friend

A situation gets much worse in ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’

Last time on The Book of Boba Fett, we learned about how a beloved character was doing. They had a powerful weapon in their possession and we saw them use it more than once. After this job was done they reunited with some old friends. At first things were going great, until a truth became known. Once this was done we saw this character get a brand new ship. As this episode came to a close someone got a great job offer. Now someone tries to visit a friend on ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the premise for ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’ here:

Mysteries are explored and Boba Fett learns new information.

(c) Disney Plus

Things seem to be getting worse at the start of this episode. Someone decides to pay a visit to an old friend, but it doesn’t go the way they hoped it would. Instead they get to talk to another friend about what is going on at this place. While this is going on a deadly foe makes their presence known on Tatooine. As this episode comes to a close someone has a difficult choice to make.

The Book of Boba Fett ‘From the Desert Comes a Stranger’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

