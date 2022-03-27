Get Daily Email
Someone is Trying to Make the Caped Crusader Look bad in 'The Imposter'

Someone is Trying to Make the Caped Crusader Look bad in ‘The Imposter’

It is up to Batman who find out who is behind this and to stop them before it is too late

Someone is dressing like the caped crusader in ‘The Imposter’

I have been lucky to read a few Batman graphic novels lately. Batman: Curse of the White Knight told the next chapter in a story where Batman had to face off against a truly deadly foe. When I heard about Batman: The Imposter I hoped I might get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Batman The Imposter here:

There’s a second Batman haunting Gotham’s rooftops and alleys–and this one has no qualms about murdering criminals, live and on tape. With the entire might of the Gotham City Police Department and Gotham’s rich and powerful coming down on his head, Batman must find this imposter and somehow clear his name…but how can you prove your innocence from behind a mask?

I had a hard time putting this graphic novel down. Right away something terrible happens, and everyone thinks Batman is behind it. Bruce Wayne has a few chats with an old family friend which help give him some much needed clarity. Yet solving this case will not be easy and it might just cost the Dark Knight everything. As this story comes to a close things in Gotham will never be the same.

Batman: The Imposter is available now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

