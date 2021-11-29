Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Something Magical Happens in ‘Cole and the Giant Gingerbread House’

Something Magical Happens in ‘Cole and the Giant Gingerbread House’

Follow a brother and sister as they are given a wonderful gift by a kind stranger

A good tale gets told in ‘Cole and the Giant Gingerbread House’

The holidays are right around the corner, and every year lots of new books come out. Many of these book are a lot of fun tor read and tell some amazing stories. When I heard about Cole and the Giant Gingerbread House I hoped I would get to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cole and the Giant Gingerbread House here:

Cole and Claudia are hungry and penniless on Christmas Eve. The children’s chance meeting with a jolly man in a red suit turns their sad days into bright, joyous ones!

Things are looking pretty bleak for a brother and sister at the start of this story. The holidays are almost here and they are hungry and penniless. A chance meeting with a mysterious man promises them something that might change their lives. They give these siblings a magical gingerbread house and instructions on what to do with it. Cole’s sister is tempted to eat it but he decides to do what he was told instead. The next morning they both awaken in a magical place and it is clear their lives will never be the same.

Cole and the Giant Gingerbread House is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

