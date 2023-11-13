Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Something Strange Is Going on in ‘Spider-Man’s Bad Connection’

Something Strange Is Going on in ‘Spider-Man’s Bad Connection’

A new villain has hit the scene and they are trying to put a devious plan into motion

by Leave a Comment

spider-man's bad connection, middle grade, science fiction, fantasy, Preeti Chhibber, net galley, review, disney publishing worldwide

Spidey faces a strange villain in ‘Spider-Man’s Bad Connection’

I have a lot of fun reading Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma. We saw this superhero was just starting out, and still making some mistakes along the way. When a villain returned stronger than ever, Spidey tried to figure out what was going on. Turns out they weren’t working alone, and stopping them was not going to be easy. As this adventure came to a close, life for Peter Parker was changed forever. When I heard about Spider-Man’s Bad Connection I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for Spider-Man’s Bad Connection here:

Peter Parker is still learning the ropes—er, webs?—as Spider-Man, and he has a new partner in crime-fighting in his new girlfriend MJ. But having someone who knows his secret makes this high school romance more complicated, not less—especially when a mysterious social media account starts alerting Peter to crimes before they happen. But is it just a smokescreen for a new villain, pulling Spider-Man’s strings—er, webs?

And when the mysterious Spot gets involved, with powers that can turn ordinary reality into swiss cheese, Peter’s realizing that surviving high school might be the simplest of his many problems.

I had a blast reading this book. Peter Parker has a partner in crime now of sorts, and they in some ways make them a better superhero. When a strange account offers to help, Spidey jumps at the chance. After a few times, it becomes clear something is off about this mysterious ally. When a new villain comes out of the shadows, Spidey needs to find a way to stop them before they do something terrible. As this book comes to a close, it looks like life for Peter Parker and friends just got a whole lot more complicated.

Spider-Man’s Bad Connection is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x