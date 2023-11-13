Something Strange Is Going on in ‘Spider-Man’s Bad Connection’

Spidey faces a strange villain in ‘Spider-Man’s Bad Connection’

I have a lot of fun reading Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma. We saw this superhero was just starting out, and still making some mistakes along the way. When a villain returned stronger than ever, Spidey tried to figure out what was going on. Turns out they weren’t working alone, and stopping them was not going to be easy. As this adventure came to a close, life for Peter Parker was changed forever. When I heard about Spider-Man’s Bad Connection I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought about it.

You can read the plot for Spider-Man’s Bad Connection here:

Peter Parker is still learning the ropes—er, webs?—as Spider-Man, and he has a new partner in crime-fighting in his new girlfriend MJ. But having someone who knows his secret makes this high school romance more complicated, not less—especially when a mysterious social media account starts alerting Peter to crimes before they happen. But is it just a smokescreen for a new villain, pulling Spider-Man’s strings—er, webs? And when the mysterious Spot gets involved, with powers that can turn ordinary reality into swiss cheese, Peter’s realizing that surviving high school might be the simplest of his many problems.

I had a blast reading this book. Peter Parker has a partner in crime now of sorts, and they in some ways make them a better superhero. When a strange account offers to help, Spidey jumps at the chance. After a few times, it becomes clear something is off about this mysterious ally. When a new villain comes out of the shadows, Spidey needs to find a way to stop them before they do something terrible. As this book comes to a close, it looks like life for Peter Parker and friends just got a whole lot more complicated.

Spider-Man’s Bad Connection is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.