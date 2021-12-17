Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Something Strange is Going On in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

Something Strange is Going On in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2

It looks like the Continent is in serious danger from a mysterious new threat

the witcher, tv show, fantasy, drama, henry cavill, season 2, review, netflix

A mysterious new threat is coming on ‘The Witcher’ season 2

I had a blast watching The Witcher season 1. We saw Geralt fight all kinds of monsters and learned a bit about the past of this mysterious man. We met some other characters whose lives were forever changed when they crossed paths with Geralt. As the season came to a close a new adventure was about to begin for two people. Now a strange new threat is coming to the Continent on season 2. I was able to get screeners for season 2 and here is my thoughts on them.

the witcher, tv show, fantasy, drama, henry cavill, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for The Witcher season 2 here:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

the witcher, tv show, fantasy, drama, henry cavill, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Geralt decides to head back home at the start of this season. While on his way there with Ciri he bumps into an old friend. What follows is a nice time until Geralt discovers a deadly creature is living there with them. After things take a bad turn there Geralt finally returns home and it feels nice to be back. While this is going on things in the Continent appear to be getting worse. There are new monsters threatening the lands and Geralt wants to find out where they are coming from. As this season comes to a close someone discovers what their true purpose might be.

the witcher, tv show, fantasy, drama, henry cavill, season 2, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

The Witcher season 2 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

