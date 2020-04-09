Something Strange is Happening to Ryn in ‘Survivor’

Ryn starts having odd pains in ‘Survivor’

Last time on Siren, Ryn learned the true motive of a new mermaid. Once she found this out, a potential ally turned into an enemy. She tried to fight them, and in this battle got hurt pretty badly. While she is healing from her wounds, she starts having strange pains. Ben, Maddie and Ryn work together to try and get some answers in ‘Survivor’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Survivor’ here:

Ryn seeks help only to learn the secret existence of her unborn child. Ben sets out on a dangerous path to help his mom, while Xander tries to establish himself in his new career. Helen consults with Eliza to help contact Sarge.

Ryn tries to heal from the wounds of a fight in ‘Survivor’. While she is doing this, Ben starts to notice that something is happening to his mom. This might be coming on from an experimental treatment she was getting for a while. Maddie has dinner with someone, and finds out they share a few things in common. When she gets a great job offer, she says she needs time to think about it. Helen seeks out help to see Sarge again, and hopefully get some answers from him. As this episode comes to a close, Ryn discovers something that is truly surprising to everyone. To learn more about Siren click on this website.

