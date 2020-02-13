Sophie Helps Delilah Out With a Family Emergency in ‘Daisy’

Sophie helps her mom find someone in ‘Daisy’

Last time on A Million Little Things, Gary decided to confront his past. This meant going to see someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. It was painful at first, but in the end helped him realize a few things about himself. It also led him to finally apologizing to Maggie for how he acted. Maggie meanwhile learned the truth about Eric, and boy was it a shock. Regina had a visit with her mom, and things took a bad turn fast. As this episode came to a close Regina had an important talk with her mom, one that hopefully would help them have a better relationship. Now Sophie helps her mom find someone in ‘Daisy’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

Delilah and Sophie come together during a family emergency; Rome and Regina learn that their potential birth mother could be in danger; and Maggie and Gary face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend’s cancer remission party.

Sophie chooses to help her mom find a family member who is missing in ‘Daisy’. Delilah is freaking out, with no idea where they could have gone, but Sophie has an idea where they might be. Meanwhile Gary runs into Maggie, and agrees to go to a party with her. Rome and Regina are moving to the next step in the adoption process, and find out their birth mother might be in danger. This almost causes Regina to make a rash decision, but Rome gets her to meet them one more time. Theo and Katherine go see a therapist together, and this helps him open up a bit about how he is feeling lately. As this episode comes to a close Gary starts to think he may have made a big mistake. To learn more about A Million Little Things click on this website.

A Million Little Things ‘Daisy’ airs tomorrow night at 10/9 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.