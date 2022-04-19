‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is Available now on Blu-Ray

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Ever since Captain America: Civil War, we have seen a new Spider-Man story unfold. This Spidey has worked along the Avengers and suffered some serious losses along the way. Now their newest film Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to Blu-Ray. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Spider-Man No Way Home here:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

I had a blast watching this movie again. ‘A Meeting of the Spiders’ had the three Spidey actors talking about their experiences and how much fun it was coming back for this film. ‘The Sinister Summit’ had a few of the bad guys talking about what it was like playing their roles again as well as a few challenges they faced along the way. There is also a really funny blooper reel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.